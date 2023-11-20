Martin & Co. Inc. TN Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.03. 5,030,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,846,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

