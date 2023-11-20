Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 366 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $188,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,622,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,572,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.10. 547,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $178.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

