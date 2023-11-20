MayTech Global Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.9% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.4 %

ISRG traded up $4.31 on Monday, hitting $309.59. 310,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,338. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.26 and a 200-day moving average of $305.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

