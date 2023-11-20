Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 61 ($0.75) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.86% from the stock’s current price.

MERC stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 28 ($0.34). 2,078,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.11. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.43). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.38.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

