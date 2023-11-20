Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 61 ($0.75) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.86% from the stock’s current price.
Mercia Asset Management Price Performance
MERC stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 28 ($0.34). 2,078,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.07 million, a PE ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 1.11. Mercia Asset Management has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.43). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.38.
Mercia Asset Management Company Profile
