Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stake Raised by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.13% of Merit Medical Systems worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 486.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,974,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.60. 3,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

