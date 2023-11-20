MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Choreo LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $465.04. 271,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.95 and its 200-day moving average is $464.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.