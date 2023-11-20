MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $49,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.00. 1,106,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,888. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

