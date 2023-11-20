MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after acquiring an additional 577,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,540,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,462,936. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

