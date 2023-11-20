MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $38.28 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,311 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 458,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,127,000 after purchasing an additional 121,064 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,478,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $333,700,000 after acquiring an additional 507,192 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 260,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $203.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,539. The firm has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.