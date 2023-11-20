MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $41.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,247,981,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $179.26. 10,232,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,447,129. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average of $181.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

