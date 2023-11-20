MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,705. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

