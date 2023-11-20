MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,499,176 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,499,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,355,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.80. 7,267,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,859,379. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

