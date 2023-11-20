MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.79. 282,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,531. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.18. The company has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.