MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 16,819 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $39,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 414,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,568,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,053,445. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

