MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 42,100 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $33,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,674. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $289.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

