MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 7,977 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

HON stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.29. 477,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,008. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average is $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

