Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.14.

TSE:MRU opened at C$70.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. Metro has a twelve month low of C$68.14 and a twelve month high of C$78.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Metro’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

