Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $207.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average of $234.72. The stock has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

