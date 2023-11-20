Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $653.75 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.62 and a 12-month high of $659.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $577.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,656 shares of company stock worth $5,649,228 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.77.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

