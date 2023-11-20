Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE KO opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

