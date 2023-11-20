Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $11.12 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.