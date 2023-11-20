Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $252.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

