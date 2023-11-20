Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $8.13 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,711,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Linde by 5.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $407.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $381.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.78. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $302.17 and a 1-year high of $411.08. The company has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.