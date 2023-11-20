Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 109.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.46 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

