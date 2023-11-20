Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

