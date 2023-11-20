Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,667 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MS opened at $79.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

