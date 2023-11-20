Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 403 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $305.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $284.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

