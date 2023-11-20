Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is Davis R M Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,625 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $85,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

