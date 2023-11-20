Minnova (CVE:MCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 110000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Minnova Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.48.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

