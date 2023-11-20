Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 1.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,430,261.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $1,732,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,012,209 shares in the company, valued at $232,430,261.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,095,968. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

