Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $57,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $356.67 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $272.70 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.45.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.54.

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

