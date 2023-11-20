Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ITT worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $617,569,000 after acquiring an additional 68,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $198,426,000 after acquiring an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in ITT by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after acquiring an additional 742,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,747,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

ITT Stock Up 0.2 %

ITT opened at $108.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.82 and a 52 week high of $109.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

