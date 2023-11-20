Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

ENB stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.63%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

