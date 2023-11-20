Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.67 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $227.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $204.76. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

