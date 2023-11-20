Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.53.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

