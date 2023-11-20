Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,009 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average of $98.39.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DFS. HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.