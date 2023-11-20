Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Masimo worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,084,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,918,000 after buying an additional 628,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $93.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.93. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MASI. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

