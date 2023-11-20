Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $131.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

