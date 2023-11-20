MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.10

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 18282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

MSP Recovery Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%.

In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 467,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $500,000.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at $507,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 467,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at $507,383.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 274,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,545.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

