MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.10

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 18282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
MSP Recovery Stock Down 6.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 6,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MSP Recovery
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 stocks that under-promised and over-delivered on their earnings
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 overlooked stocks that crushed earnings but traded lower
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 stocks that crushed earnings estimates and still tanked
Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.