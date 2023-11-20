MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.10

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 18282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
