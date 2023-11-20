MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.10

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 18282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.77.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 268.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%.

In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 467,290 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,383.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 274,725 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,510,987.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 467,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $500,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

