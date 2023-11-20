MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

MTUAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.6 %

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTUAY stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.45. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Free Report

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.