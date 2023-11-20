musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
musicMagpie Trading Up 23.7 %
Shares of MMAG traded up GBX 4.45 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 23.20 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,417. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
musicMagpie Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than musicMagpie
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.