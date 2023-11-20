musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

musicMagpie Trading Up 23.7 %

Shares of MMAG traded up GBX 4.45 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 23.20 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,417. musicMagpie has a 52-week low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 46 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.00 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

