MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $6.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MYTE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $4.60 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $221.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,468,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 261,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 637,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

