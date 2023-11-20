Nano Achieves Market Cap of $99.16 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. Nano has a total market cap of $99.16 million and $1.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,989.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00189236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.98 or 0.00616339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00442270 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00052544 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00129421 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

