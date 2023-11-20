NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

