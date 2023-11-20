NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,310,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267,640 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $542,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,999,033. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

