Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.67.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 4.2 %

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Shares of NXR.UN traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.75. 199,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$11.25.

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.