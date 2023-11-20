NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.74 and last traded at $46.77. Approximately 1,544,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,109,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.