Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.50

Shares of Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.