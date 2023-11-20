NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Daniel David Malzahn Sells 1,000 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10.

On Thursday, October 26th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60.

NYSE:NVR traded down $12.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6,285.19. 13,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,730. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,308.05 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,910.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6,022.03.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $118.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 22,694.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

